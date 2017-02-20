RAW Tag Team Championship Match Announced For Fastlane
Published On 02/20/2017 | News
Enzo Amore and Big Cass defeated Sheamus and Cesaro on Monday night’s RAW from Los Angeles to become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
Enzo and Cass will get their title shot at the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Below is the updated card for that event:
WWE Universal Title Match
Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Jack Gallagher vs. Neville
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns