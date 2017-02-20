RAW Tag Team Championship Match Announced For Fastlane

Enzo Amore and Big Cass defeated Sheamus and Cesaro on Monday night’s RAW from Los Angeles to become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Enzo and Cass will get their title shot at the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Below is the updated card for that event:

WWE Universal Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Jack Gallagher vs. Neville

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns