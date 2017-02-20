fastlane

RAW Tag Team Championship Match Announced For Fastlane

Published On 02/20/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

Enzo Amore and Big Cass defeated Sheamus and Cesaro on Monday night’s RAW from Los Angeles to become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Enzo and Cass will get their title shot at the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Below is the updated card for that event:

WWE Universal Title Match
Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Jack Gallagher vs. Neville

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

