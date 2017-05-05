RAW Tag Team Turmoil Participants, Batista – Shane McMahon Photo, Eva Marie Vlog

– Above is the latest video blog from Eva Marie as she continues to expand her NEM fashion brand.

– The teams for Monday’s RAW Tag Team Turmoil match from London have been revealed – Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Enzo Amore & Big Cass, Goldust & R-Truth, Sheamus & Cesaro, Heath Slater & Rhyno. As noted, the winners of the match will become new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys.

– As seen below, former WWE Champion Batista and Shane McMahon reunited at the New York City premiere of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 2 this week. Batista stars in the movie as Drax the Destroyer. He wrote:

Awesome time hanging with my boy Shane-O-Mac @shanemcmahonwwe and love my time pal @shawnperine #guardiansofthegalaxyvol2 NYC screening sponsored by @muscle_and_fitness and @mensfitnessmag which @prattprattpratt and I are featured on the covers. Thanks to everyone who attended and supported.. #dreamchaser