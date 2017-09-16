RAW Talk On No Mercy Sunday, Nikki Bella Trains For DWTS (Video), Emma Photos

– ExtraTV posted this behind-the-scenes look at Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev rehearsing for ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. The 25th season premieres this coming Monday.

– WWE has announced a thirty-minute RAW Talk episode for the WWE Network, to air after the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view goes off the air on September 24th. There will also be a one-hour Kickoff pre-show at 7pm EST with host Renee Young.

– As noted earlier, Titus Worldwide visited the Australia Zoo while visiting the country with WWE this weekend. Several WWE Superstars toured the zoo as guests of the famous Irwin family, as seen below in these photos from Emma: