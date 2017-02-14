RAW Viewership For Bayley – Charlotte Main Event, Friendship Festival

Monday’s WWE RAW, featuring the Festival of Friendship with WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens turning on WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho plus Bayley winning the RAW Women’s Title from Charlotte Flair in the main event, drew 3.087 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 3.115 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 3.199 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.153 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.909 million viewers.

RAW was #3 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O’Reilly Factor and Tucker Carlson. RAW was #2 on the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop.