– This week’s RAW, which featured the 2019 Superstar Shakeup, drew 2.665 million viewers. Last year’s Superstar Shakeup edition of RAW drew 3.622 million viewers.

Here were the hourly numbers:

2.760

2.690

2.546

– Former WWE star Adam Rose posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Some news before it gets online. Had a mild heart attack scare on Saturday. Just letting everyone know I’m fine and at home already.

“Nothing to worry about. To all those that love me, I love you back. See you soon.”