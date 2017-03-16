RAW Viewership Up This Week With Brock Lesnar, WrestleMania 33 Hype

Monday’s WWE RAW, featuring Brock Lesnar in the opener and an advertised tag team match with Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass plus a main event segment built by Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon, drew 3.232 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 3.216 million viewers for the post-Fallout episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 3.176 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.323 million viewers and the final hour drew 3.197 million viewers.

RAW was #2 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O’Reilly Factor. RAW was #2 on the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers

February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers

February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers

March 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

March 13th Episode: 3.232 million viewers

March 20th Episode: