RAW Women’s Championship Match Announced For Elimination Chamber

Ronda Rousey’s next televised title defense will be against Ruby Riott.

WWE has announced that Rousey will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Riott at Elimination Chamber. The pay-per-view event takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 17.

Rousey vs. Riott was set up for Elimination Chamber on this week’s episode of Raw. Rousey beat Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan in back-to-back singles matches. Riott got on the apron after the second match, but she backed off and went backstage with Morgan and Logan.

Riott then did an interview saying she didn’t run away from Rousey — Morgan and Logan needed her. Riott said that when she defeats Rousey, the Raw Women’s Championship will be on the line.

Morgan and Logan will be one of the six teams in the Elimination Chamber Match to crown WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.