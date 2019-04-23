RAW Women’s Championship Match Set For WWE Money in the Bank

Lacey Evans confirmed what many expected Monday night on Raw as “The Lady of WWE” announced her intention to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Money in the Bank on May 19.

Evans defeated Natalya on Raw last week to earn the Raw Women’s Championship Match. Lynch and Evans traded verbal jabs on Monday night’s show, with Evans saying she’ll teach Lynch a lesson at Money in the Bank. In response, Lynch said she’ll dismantle Evans.

After Lynch defeated Alicia Fox on Raw, Evans nailed Lynch with the Woman’s Right. Evans then laid her out with another one when Lynch got up.

Lynch holds both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships, but only the Raw Women’s Championship will be on the line at Money in the Bank. Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35 to win both titles.