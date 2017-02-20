RAW Women’s Title Match For Fastlane Announced

It’s now official that Charlotte Flair will get her rematch against RAW Women’s Champion Bayley at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Below is the updated card for the March 5th pay-per-view from Milwaukee:

WWE Universal Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Jack Gallagher vs. Neville

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns