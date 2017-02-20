RAW Women’s Title Match For Fastlane Announced
Published On 02/20/2017 | News
It’s now official that Charlotte Flair will get her rematch against RAW Women’s Champion Bayley at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.
Below is the updated card for the March 5th pay-per-view from Milwaukee:
WWE Universal Title Match
Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens
RAW Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Jack Gallagher vs. Neville
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns