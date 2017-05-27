Reactions To Jinder Mahal’s Big Win, Video of Jerry Lawler Clotheslining Mascot At Baseball Game
– WWE has released this video of Cathy Kelley looking at reactions to Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship win.
– As seen in the video below, there was a hot dog mascot race at Friday’s Columbus Clippers baseball game. The finish of the race saw one of the hot dogs headed for the finish line when WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler hit a clothesline, which put the mascot down.
What happens when baseball, a hot dog race, "The King" @JerryLawler, and @TheRock's finishing move mix together??
Awesomeness. That's what. pic.twitter.com/UKa9q5Nxm4
— Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) May 27, 2017