Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the reason Paul Heyman is inducting Goldberg into the WWE Hall Of Fame this year is due to Heyman being one of the instrumental figures in the Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg storyline heading into WrestleMania 33 last year.

Heyman largely produced Goldberg’s material and helped put together the angles for all the Goldberg vs. Lesnar matches. Thus, that’s where they developed a personal relationship.