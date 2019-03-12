Reason For Braun Strowman’s Segment On WWE RAW

As seen on this week’s WWE RAW, Braun Strowman destroyed a car that was a gift from Colin Jost and the cast of Saturday Night Live.
The purpose of this segment was actually to promote a Braun Strowman toy which has already been in stores for a few months. The toy depicts a Strowman action figure tipping over a red sports car.
Get a crash course in #WWE action like never before with the new #WrekkinSlamMobile available now at #WWEShop! Take the slammin' action outside of the ring & buckle up for a ride you won't forget.https://t.co/NzgH8HyF9m pic.twitter.com/nBzjjg4FRn
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) March 12, 2019