Reason For Braun Strowman’s Segment On WWE RAW

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As seen on this week’s WWE RAW, Braun Strowman destroyed a car that was a gift from Colin Jost and the cast of Saturday Night Live.

The purpose of this segment was actually to promote a Braun Strowman toy which has already been in stores for a few months. The toy depicts a Strowman action figure tipping over a red sports car.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR