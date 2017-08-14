Reason For JoJo Missing This Week’s WWE RAW In Boston

This week’s WWE RAW is without its regular ring announcer, JoJo, as Mike Rome is handling ring introductions for the first time. JoJo is absent from this week’s show at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts due to the passing of her sister.

This news comes from JoJo’s official fansite, who sent out this statement tonight on Twitter saying that her sister, Gigi, has passed away.

JoJo will not be working tonight’s episode of RAW as she has been sent home from Boston. This is due to her sister, Gigi, passing away. It is with our deepest sympathies that we send our condolences to JoJo and her family. They are in our thoughts.