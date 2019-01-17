Reason For The NXT Cameos, Update On Injured NXTStar

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Vince McMahon has the mentality of wanting the NXT call-ups to merely been seen on television even if it’s just in the background for now. Meltzer added that “They haven’t decided how to use them or on what show, but he wants people seeing them and feels what matters is when they come up with the plan how to use them and people will forget this, but they’ll know who they are, with the idea the majority of his fans don’t know who they are.”

– Injured NXT star Daokta Kai issued the following statement on Twitter:

“I had always felt invincible. Working through minor injuries was something I never thought twice about because love what I get to do.

On December 7th in Green Bay during the last NXT Road Loop of 2018, I planted my foot awkwardly after a kick and / tore my ACL. I put off posting this because I wanted to focus on being home for the holidays and to be honest, I dreaded having to even mention this as I didn’t want to let any of you down. That, over everything, was and is the most heartbreaking feeling in the world.

Unfortunately, this will take me out for a bit. I’m surrounded by amazing people, doctors, trainers and you. It helps more than I can explain, especially being so far away from my family. The amount of positivity & support I have received already has been so overwhelming. It’s going to be a tough ride, mentally and physically. I know that. The last thing I want is any sympathy…but hear me when I say this; Within my whole being, I know for sure I will be back stronger than ever. I will hit the ground, running. That’s a promise.

‘Above all, don’t fear the difficult moments. The best comes from them.'”