– WWE Backstage reporter and ProWrestlingSheet.com’s Ryan Satin noted the following regarding why 205 Live did not air this week:

In case it’s not evident at this point, sources implied to me earlier today that 205 Live was cancelled tonight due to the big end of show angle with DX leading an NXT invasion on SmackDown — not the show being in jeopardy of getting cancelled permanently.

— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 23, 2019