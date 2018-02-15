Reason For WWE Multi-Man Main Events

The Wrestle Votes Twitter account has shared the following noting a possible reason for the recent multi-person main events in WWE heading WrestleMania 34:

“Texting w/ WWE source this morning…interesting note. The reason both PPVs prior to Mania have multi man main events (12 total guys) is to “keep the fans guessing” as to what’s in store for WrestleMania. It’s a different thought process, not sure it’s necessarily working however.”