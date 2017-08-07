Reason Why Brandi Rhodes and Magnus Left Global Force Wrestling

– Brandi Rhodes is gone from GFW after reportedly asking for her release. It appears that she has gotten a job with a non-wrestling television show in Atlanta, Georgia and GFW was not being cooperative with her situation. Rhodes is expected to continue making ROH and indy appearances moving forward.

– In an interview with the Pancakes & Powerslams podcast, Nick ‘Magus’ Aldis explained why he didn’t stay with GFW:

“There was no release. There was nothing like that. A contract was offered to me, which I declined. Anthem offered me a contract. I read the contract. It’s not something that, I’ll say this in the nicest way that I can, it’s not a contract that anyone with any value, any sense of self-value, or self-worth would sign. There’s no point in signing a contract to make you exclusive to one place if you’re not getting anything in return.”