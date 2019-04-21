Reason Why CM Punk Doesn’t Do Podcasts, Zelina Vega Responds To Rumors

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– CM Punk revealed on Twitter why he doesn’t do any podcasts. Punk referenced being sued by WWE and Dr. Chris Amann for comments he made in the 2014 podcast with Colt Cabana.

– Zelina Vega reacted to speculation that she might be pregnant with Aleister Black’s child:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR