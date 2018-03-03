Reason Why Finn Balor Missed Recent WWE Show, Indie Star Calls Out Alexa Bliss

– Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor missed last night’s WWE live event in Kalamazoo, Michigan due to travel issues. He sent out the following tweet:
3rd time lucky! YAY
3rd time at the airport in 24hrs. Flights canceled due to weather
Sorry to #WWEKalamazoo 😘
Cutting it tight but on way to #WWEChicago pic.twitter.com/lD0gDyylIw
— Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) March 3, 2018
– Former Impact and ROH wrestler Taeler Hendrix sent a tweet to WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss that Bliss was holding her title. You can see her tweet here:
They all claim to be the best, Yet they are all afraid for a real challenge, a real champion. No doubt Hendrix is #1 in the industry today. 11 years of hard work. Adversity, humble beginnings. Never give up. Always dream. You can achieve your dreams. Never settle. Never quit. pic.twitter.com/4bOCEXqgO2
— Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) March 3, 2018
Your holding my title @AlexaBliss_WWE
— Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) March 3, 2018
Enjoy it. Keep it warm for me. That title belongs to me.
— Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) March 3, 2018
