Reason Why Finn Balor Missed Recent WWE Show, Indie Star Calls Out Alexa Bliss

– Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor missed last night’s WWE live event in Kalamazoo, Michigan due to travel issues. He sent out the following tweet:

3rd time lucky! YAY

3rd time at the airport in 24hrs. Flights canceled due to weather

Sorry to #WWEKalamazoo 😘

Cutting it tight but on way to #WWEChicago pic.twitter.com/lD0gDyylIw — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) March 3, 2018

– Former Impact and ROH wrestler Taeler Hendrix sent a tweet to WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss that Bliss was holding her title. You can see her tweet here:

They all claim to be the best, Yet they are all afraid for a real challenge, a real champion. No doubt Hendrix is #1 in the industry today. 11 years of hard work. Adversity, humble beginnings. Never give up. Always dream. You can achieve your dreams. Never settle. Never quit. pic.twitter.com/4bOCEXqgO2 — Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) March 3, 2018

Your holding my title @AlexaBliss_WWE — Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) March 3, 2018