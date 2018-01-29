Reason Why Nikki Bella Eliminated Brie Bella In Women’s Royal Rumble Match

As seen at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center on the WWE Network, the final three Superstars in the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match saw Asuka against The Bella Twins.

In the match, Nikki Bella eliminated her sister Brie by knocking her off the apron. For those who are wondering about this spot, Bryan Alvarez noted on his official Twitter account that the reason for it was due to them doing a storyline that will air on Total Divas.