Reason Why Steve Austin Missed WWE WrestleMania 33

04/18/2017

Steve Austin mentioned on his recent podcast that he missed WrestleMania 33 due to timing issues. Austin said that he was in the process of selling his ranch and had to decline WWE’s offer to appear at the event.

Austin explained, “I will always be a part of the WWE. The WWE will always be a part of my life. Man, I’m in this thing for the rest of my life. That’s the relationship I have with the WWE. So there’s never been no heat, no this, no that, no whatever. I’m at a great place with those guys and I’m thankful for everything they’ve done for me, I’m sure they are thankful for the things I did for them. Again, I’m a WWE member for life.”

