Reason Why The Undertaker Was In The New York Area During WWE SummerSlam

Regarding speculation about why The Undertaker was in New York during Summerslam weekend, Jerry Lawler gave a possible reason on his recent podcast:

“I did not see or hear him mentioned at all [backstage at SummerSlam]. I dress in the talent relations room where at one point or another everybody on the card came through that room and I never saw him. But you know what? Here’s something that I just realized. He may have been there because they were doing scans for a new game. Everybody that was on the show that night, myself included, had to be scanned. This company, it’s not the 2K people, it’s a different game that’s gonna be coming out next year. So everybody had to have their face scans and their body scans.”