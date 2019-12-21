Reason Why The Young Bucks Left Twitter

The Young Bucks’ father Matthew noted on Twitter that Matt and Nick Jackson disabled their Twitter accounts due to negativity from fans:

Thx for all the love We are getting from everyone wondering about Matt and Nick ! They are fine and just need a well deserved break from the toxicity on here ! They are the most sweetest most genuine guys ever! They don’t deserve the hate they get! Love u all — MATTHEW Lee Massie/ Papa Buck (@MATTLEEMASSIE) 21 December 2019

Haters gonna find more reasons too hate ,congrats @AEWrestling — MATTHEW Lee Massie/ Papa Buck (@MATTLEEMASSIE) 21 December 2019

See it how you will! One question for ya , how does it feel living in the mind of hatred ? Legit cause I know nothing but love ! — MATTHEW Lee Massie/ Papa Buck (@MATTLEEMASSIE) 21 December 2019