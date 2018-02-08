Reason Why Triple H Is Expected To Take More Power In WWE

It’s well known by now that Triple H is now in charge of the creative for the 205 Live brand as WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has stepped aside.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that although McMahon said at the XFL press conference that there would be no changes as far as his role in WWE goes with the forming of the league, the feeling is that “The Game” will get more control due to the fact that there are only 24 hours in a day.

It’s said that the hiring of Jeremy Borash is part of Triple H building his team, and there are other people who have been talked to with the idea of being on his team and coming up to fill the key positions when he’s in charge of WWE.

It should be noted that there is some concern within the sports entertainment company about Triple H taking over because producing one hour of TV a week geared towards hardcore fans is much easier than producing 7 hours of first-run TV for the main roster.