Dave Meltzer said during the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via SportsKeeda) that although there were plans for Velveteen Dream to go to the main roster, plans have changed.

Now, the plan now is for Dream to remain in NXT and feud with Ricochet. The two superstars traded shots on social media prior to Ricochet’s NXT debut and were opponents in the ladder match at NXT Takeover: New Orleans.