Reason Why WWE Got Rid Of King Of The Ring

During a Q&A session on Bruce Prichard’s “Something to Wrestler With” podcast, he revealed the real reason WWE decided to drop the King of the Ring as a pay-per-view event.

According to Prichard, Vince McMahon didn’t like the concept and it was also the company’s lowest sales for a pay-per-view event of the year.

“The pay per view events during the summer didn’t do all that well, and King of the Ring wasn’t a large grossing pay per view, so Vince wasn’t really excited about it, and decided to change it up.”

You can listen to the podcast below: