Reason WWE Added Rusev To United States Title Match At WrestleMania

WWE has announced that Rusev has been added to the United States Title match at WrestleMania 34. It will now see Randy Orton defending the title against Bobby Roode, Jinder Mahal, and Rusev.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the reason why Rusev was added to the match at WrestleMania 34 was because of his massive merchandise sales.

Rusev was initially slated to be in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale at the event but plans were changed.