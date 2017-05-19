reby-sky

Reby Hardy and Dutch Mantell Exchange Words Over Legal Battle

Dutch Mantell responded to a fan that said if Matt Hardy had a case over the rights to the “Broken” gimmick, Hardy would’ve seen a judge by now:

Reby Hardy wrote the following in response to Mantell’s comments:

“Someone please tell me if this is this MFer’s actual twitter. So I should let our attorneys know TNA is ready & eager to go to court NOW. And I assume YOU’LL be picking up court cost$ for TNA’s team ? As cute as it is to watch @DirtyDMantell play into the naivety of most fans, no; it is not smart – financially or otherwise to take……ANYTHING ‘straight to court’ without trying to reach resolution by other means first. @DirtyDMantell, maybe you should STFU before you……COMPLETELY ruin any chance of a deal being made by the lawyers your dumbass company pays VERY HANDSOMELY per hour for @DirtyDMantell ***OR*** We can “get in front of a judge” right tf now because fcking Dutch Mantel is legal counsel all of a sudden LMAO. ! @EdNordholm, might wanna check ya boy @DirtyDMantell out here making ur uphill battle even steeper 😆 I won’t even charge u for that advice.”

Mantell responded with this:

Reby’s response:

