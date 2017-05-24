Reby Hardy Responds To Ed Nordholm’s Impact Wrestling – Hardys Statement

Reby Hardy was quick to respond to Ed Nordholm’s statement regarding the legal situation with the Hardys. In the statement, Nordholm showed apparent proof that WWE is not interested in using the “Broken” gimmick. Here was what Reby wrote:

“Inaccurate. Our attorney bills say otherwise & can act as a cute little “log” too. What are they trying to prove & to whom ? Long story short: TNA tried a literal sales pitch on WWE re: #BROKEN gimmick (which isn’t legally theirs) & they said “LOLZ yeah no, thanks”. Anthem mad because WWE didn’t fall for their offensive money grab. That type of “business” is right on par with @RealJeffJarrett gold scam. I just think it’s cute that TNA feels the need to “prove” themselves to randoms on the internet. Know why we don’t bother ? Because it’s ALLLLLL coming out in court, honey. From the attorneys we hired back in MARCH. Where are those “logs” ? Oh. And you might want to try spamming dirtsheets with the ACTUAL final version of that contract if you’re going to break confidentiality. But hey, that’s cool. Something else we’ll add to the list of offenses. Thanks ! ”

She also directed the following message to Ed Nordholm:

“YALL ARE A JOKE & in that aspect alone, YOU ALREADY LOST. But we can – and will – make the L official, my dude.”