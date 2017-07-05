Reby Hardy Says Impact Wrestling Is Going After Her
Published On 05/07/2017 | News
Reby Hardy wrote on Twitter that Impact Wrestling is going after her. Here is what she said:
TNA:
Cut everyone's pay & lay off a bunch of people
ALSO TNA:
Let's spend $ to go after a woman who's 8mo. pregnant & no longer works here
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 6, 2017
Reby also commented on the “F*** that Owl” t-shirts:
no longer available but after today, I might have to bring them back https://t.co/LHDKwI8sfv
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 6, 2017