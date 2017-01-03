Reby Sky Explains Why The Hardys Are Leaving Impact Wrestling, Matt Hardy On His TNA Contract

Reby Sky (Hardy) recently took part in an interview with Busted Open Radio regarding the Hardys leaving TNA Impact Wrestling. Here are some quotes from the interview:

“The rumors are true [leaving]. We didn’t get the contracts until 5 days before. That was a note of contention for Matt and Jeff.”

“It got to the point where it was coming down to the wire, and it was almost like we were being bullied into signing them.”

“It’s something that guys like Matt and Jeff who have been in the business forever have never had to deal with [re: contracts].”

“That locker room is amazing. 2016 was a hard year. Everyone busted their asses, they didn’t care about the rumors.”

On if things can be salvaged: “It’s too late for that. It literally is the 11th hour. It’s over at midnight tonight, that’s it.”

“Matt is in love with his BROKEN Universe. He’s not giving that up any time soon, I can confirm that. It’s his baby.”

It was also confirmed during the interview that the Hardys offered to drop the tag team titles on television but Anthem declined.

You can listen to the complete interview below:

– Matt Hardy acknowledged the expiration of his TNA Impact Wrestling contract with the following tweet: