Recap and Video From All Elite Wrestling Rally

Here are the highlights from the All Elite Wrestling rally in Jacksonville, FL:

– Billy Gunn was revealed as a producer for the promotion.

– Socal Uncensored came out and confirmed that they have signed with AEW. There were cheerleaders with the group.

– Cody Rhodes came out and fans chanted “Dusty’s proud” and he said “I hope he is!” Cody said they have to keep the fire going from what started at All In. Cody said that the talent will be paid well. Cody said that fans come first and wins and losses will matter like they’ve never mattered before. Cody said they won’t coach fans how to react.

– The Young Bucks came out and talked about how the Khan family asked them about wanting to change the world. The Bucks said they want any athlete that is elite regardless of background/lifestyle. OWE from China will be involved with AEW.

– Double or Nothing will take place on May 25th in Las Vegas, NV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

– Brandi Rhodes came out and said as Chief Brand Officer, she will give 100% commitment to AEW. There will indeed be a women’s division in AEW and Brandi said the women will be paid equally as the men. Brandi announced Britt Baker as a talent signing.

– Maxwell Jacob Friedman came out and interrupted Conrad Thompson. A Jacksonville Jaguar mascot came out to crash MJF’s promo. Joey Janela and Penelope Ford came out and Janela took out MJF with a crutch.

– Over 100,000 people were watching the stream on various platforms.

– Hangman Page came out and said that he’s happy he doesn’t have to deal with corporate overlords. Paige said the fans are his boss and he will work extra hard for them. Page vowed to be the first AEW champion and Neville/PAC confronted him. PAC issued a challenge and Page accepted.

– Cody announced that AEW’s 2nd show will take place in Jacksonville, FL and proceeds will benefit victims of gun violence.

– Chris Jericho came out as the final surprise. “I’m Chris Jericho and I’m All In with All Elite Wrestling!” Jericho said he’s not there for the money and he wants to do something different/new. Jericho said he will be at Double or Nothing and they aren’t going to change the world, they are going to change the universe.

Watch: History being made at the #AEW Double or Nothing Rally https://t.co/xVGIwK0SgV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 8, 2019