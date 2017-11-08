Recently Released Impact Wrestling Star Signs With WWE

Recently released Impact Wrestling star Rockstar Spud has signed with WWE, pending the completion of the relevant visa paperwork, according to PWInsider.com. WWE’s plan for him is to be part of 205 Live.

Spud, whose real name is James Curtin, was a veteran of the UK indie scene before becoming the first winner of TNA’s British Boot Camp reality series in 2013. As the winner, he earned a contract with TNA and made his in-ring debut in February 2013 as part of the X Division. After a brief hiatus, including a stint in former WWE developmental territory OVW, Spud returned to TNA in late 2013 with his current colorful character.

During his time with TNA, which is now known as Impact Wrestling, he won the X Division Championship on two occasions.

It was reported late last month that Spud had been out of contract with Impact Wrestling for several weeks; the news was all but confirmed when Dixie Carter posted a picture on social media at his farewell dinner (he is returning to the UK for the time being).