Referee and Tommaso Ciampa Comment On Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins Finish

During the new WWE series The Bump, Tommaso Ciampa and referee Rod Zapata commented on the Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins Hell in a Cell match finish. Zapata, who was the referee for the match, said the following:

“With Bray motionless, and Seth clearly doing whatever it was going to take to win the match… I had to think of the competitor’s safety and at that moment, I did what I thought was best.”

Ciampa also gave his thoughts on the finish:

“From a performers standpoint, if Tommaso Ciampa vs Johnny Gargano in Takeover: New Orleans, Unsanctioned ended with refs stoppage… It’s something that just doesn’t fly in NXT and that’s what makes NXT the A-Show.”