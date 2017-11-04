Referee Earl Hebner Released By Impact Wrestling

Earl Hebner is no longer working for Impact Wrestling.

Sources tell Pro Wrestling Sheet that Hebner left the company this week and it was due to Impact Wrestling officials notifying the referees that they’re using local refs while in Canada for Bound For Glory and the tapings that follow.

The past week has seen an exodus of referees from Impact Wrestling. On Wednesday, Robert King announced that he decided to leave the company while Brian Hebner said he was granted his release. On Thursday, Brian Stiffler said he was granted his release.

Earl had been with the company since 2006. In 2015, he was inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame.