Release Date For WWE 2K18 On Switch Officially Announced

The following was sent out today by 2K Games:

As previously announced, WWE 2K18 is in development for Nintendo Switch, but fans have been left wondering when they could get their hands on the game.

The answer is finally here! WWE 2K18 will be available for Nintendo Switch this week as it rolls out worldwide in physical and digital formats starting December 6*.

Those who pre-order the physical version of WWE 2K18 on Nintendo Switch will receive two playable versions of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle: his WWE “American Hero” persona (2001) and his ECW “Wrestling Machine” persona (2006)‡. Digital WWE 2K18 customers will be able to download the Kurt Angle pack at no additional cost through December 13, 2017.

The Nintendo Switch edition is a robust offering featuring the new grapple carry system, new weight detection, thousands of new animations, a massive backstage area, and up to six characters onscreen at once. Play on TV or in handheld mode with up to four people in online and local multiplayer. All of the big modes are included as well:

MyCAREER

The MyCAREER experience puts you on the path to greatness as you journey along on the road to WrestleMania. Explore WWE like never before through a free-roaming backstage, conversing with WWE Superstars, forming alliances, making enemies, seeking out quests, and strategizing for upcoming matches.

Road to Glory

Introducing the all-new Road to Glory! Compete with opponents online to improve your MyPLAYER by earning unlockables, boosts, and upgrades, all while securing your entry into special events that are held alongside real-life WWE special events, such as pay-per-views.

Dynamic Creation Suite

Customize WWE like never before with an even deeper set of customization tools and the new Custom Match option! The robust Creation Suite also offers even more detailed features for Create-a-Superstar, Create-a-Video, and Create-an-Arena.

The Biggest Roster Ever

Dominate the ring with TONS of your favorite WWE, NXT and legendary Superstars! We’re not kidding. WWE 2K18 offers the most complete roster of the biggest and brightest WWE and NXT Superstars and Legends to ever grace a WWE ring!

Universe

Recreate the WWE broadcasting experience in Universe. WWE Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT shows happen every week with Superstars competing against one another. Incorporate custom Superstars, tag teams, championships, arenas and shows to create your personal WWE experience.

We have a variety of exciting options for Nintendo Switch players at launch. Physical pre-orders are available now from several retailers, while the digital version will be available this week.

WWE 2K18 Standard Edition (physical and digital)

Pre-order the physical version and get access to the Kurt Angle pack‡.

Purchase the digital version and download the Kurt Angle pack from the Nintendo eShop at no additional cost through December 13, 2017.

MSRP: $59.99

WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition (digital only)

Digital copy of WWE 2K18;

Kurt Angle pack;

WWE 2K18 Season Pass digital content;

Accelerator;

Enduring Icons Pack;

MyPlayer Kick Start;

New Moves Pack;

NXT Generation Pack;

WWE 2K18 Cena (Nuff) pack, including two playable versionsof John Cena (ECW One Night Stand and WrestleMania 26) and playable characters Batista and Rob Van Dam.

MSRP: $89.99

DLC OPTIONS†

WWE 2K18 Season Pass:

Accelerator;

Enduring Icons Pack;

MyPlayer Kick Start;

New Moves Pack;

NXT Generation Pack.

Available for purchase on launch day for $29.99, a savings of over 23% percent versus individual content purchases.

Players will receive the items as they become available on the Nintendo eShop.

WWE 2K18 Kurt Angle Pack:

Two playable versions of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle: his WWE “American Hero” persona (2001) and his ECW “Wrestling Machine” persona (2006).

Available for purchase for $4.99 after December 13th, 2017. This pack is available at no additional cost to anyone that purchases WWE 2K18 prior to December 13, 2017.

WWE 2K18 Cena (Nuff) Pack:

Playable characters Batista and Rob Van Dam;

Two playable versions of John Cena (ECW One Night Stand and WrestleMania 26);

Available for purchase on launch day for $7.99.

Accelerator:

Players will gain access to all unlockable content available at launch in the game’s VC Purchasable section (excluding downloadable content);

Players can also decide the overall rankings and attribute levels for all playable characters throughout the life of the product;

Available for purchase on launch day for $4.99.

Enduring Icons Pack

Playable WWE Superstars: The Hardy Boyz;

Playable WWE Hall of Famers: Beth Phoenix and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express;

Available for $9.99 at a later date.

MyPlayer Kick Start

Players will be able to unlock and boost MyPlayer ratings and attributes via a 50,000 VC starting bonus;

Players will begin with 10 additional Attribute Points for MyPlayer and can boost any Attribute tower by 10 levels or spread the upgrades throughout multiple Attribute towers;

Available for purchase on launch day for $9.99.

New Moves Pack

Explore a wide variety of new in-game moves, including the Tie Breaker (made popular by WWE Superstar Tye Dillinger); the Crash Landing (made popular by NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno); the Pumphandle Death Valley Driver (made popular by NXT Superstar Akam); and the Swinging Sleeper Slam (made popular by WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page);

Available for $3.99 at a later date.

NXT Generation Pack

Playable WWE and NXT Superstars: Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre, Elias, Lars Sullivan and Ruby Riot;

Available for $9.99 at a later date.

*Release date may vary by territory.

‡Physical edition customers will receive their pre-order codeson receipt or via email.

†Nintendo account and Internet connection required. Copy of WWE 2K18 required to play. Season Pass content appears in the Nintendo eShop for download on WWE 2K18 product page when DLC item is made available.

ATTENTION: A microSD card (sold separately) with freestorage space of minimum 32GB is required to download this game, plus 1GB on the system memory. You must have your microSD card inserted before beginning the download.