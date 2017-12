PWinsider.com has been able to confirm that the following are the first WWE DVD releases for 2018:

1/16 – WWE Tag Team Collection (4 animated WWE Studios movies)

1/23 – WWE Clash of Champions 2017.

2/6 – Best of Raw and Smackdown 2017.

3/6 – 2018 WWE Royal Rumble.

3/20 – Best of WWE NXT 2017.

4/3 – Raw 25th Anniversary.

4/17 – WWE Elimination Chamber & Raw PPV TBA.