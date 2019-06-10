Rematch From WWE Super ShowDown Set For RAW Tonight

Following their match at WWE Super ShowDown, Lars Sullivan and The Lucha House Party will face off again tonight on Raw.

WWE has announced that Sullivan will face The Lucha House Party in a 3-on-1 Elimination Handicap Match. The stipulation for this match is slightly different as Sullivan will have to beat Gran Metalik, Kalisto and Lince Dorado separately this time, whereas their match at Super ShowDown was scheduled for one fall.

Sullivan defeated Metalik, Kalisto and Dorado by disqualification at Super ShowDown, with The Lucha House Party getting disqualified when they were all in the ring and wouldn’t stop attacking Sullivan. As The Lucha House Party headed backstage after the match, Sullivan attacked the trio.

The SAP Center in San Jose, California is hosting tonight’s Raw. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder will defend their Raw Tag Team Championship against The Revival and The Usos in a Triple Threat Match, United States Champion Samoa Joe will appear on “Miz TV,” and Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre will celebrate “The Best in the World”‘s win over Roman Reigns at Super ShowDown.