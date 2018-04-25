Renee Young Comments On A Possible Return To WWE Commentary, WWE Win Two Webby Awards

– Renee Young addressed the possibility of returning to the announce table to do commentary for the WWE. She sent out the following tweets:

Thanks for the love guys! I feel like the more I get asked about this the more I feel like I’d be open to trying it again. In the right circumstance. But honestly, any woman that could step up and fill that role would be huge for WWE. ⚡️❤️ https://t.co/vQc6VBKT57 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 24, 2018

Lol i could literally never do play by play. Especially like Mauro. But Colour….I’d try that again — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 24, 2018

– WWE sent out the following:

WrestleMania 33 receives 2018 Webby and People’s Voice Award for social events

WWE was honored with the 2018 Webby Award and People’s Voice Webby Award in the Events category for its comprehensive WrestleMania 33 coverage. The People’s Voice Award is chosen by the voting public in each Webby Awards category.In the Social Events category, last year’s Showcase of the Immortals beat out MTV’s 2017 EMA coverage, the World Series presented by YouTube TV, the iHeartRadio Music Awards and Pokémon GO Travel’s Global Catch Challenge.

WWE was also an Honoree in three other categories: WrestleMania 33 Kickoff in Film & Video: Events and Live streams; WWE Now in Film & Video: Sports; and WWE Social Media in Social: Entertainment.

The Webby Awards are the Internet’s most respected symbol of success. Thank you, WWE Universe, for making your voices heard!

For the full list of winners, visit the official website of the Webby Awards.