Renee Young Gets A Tattoo In An Interesting Spot (Photo)

Renee Young has a few tattoos, but they’re usually not noticeable on WWE television or even in photos. The WWE broadcaster got more ink in a similar vein as she took to Instagram to show off a tattoo of a rose she got today in Las Vegas, Nevada on the right side of her torso.

Other tattoos Young has include a heart on her ring finger, a stylized crescent moon on her right bicep, what appears to be the collision emoji behind her right ear, and a flower on her lower back (also known as a tramp stamp).