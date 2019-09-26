Renee Young Leaving WWE RAW?, Chris Jericho Takes Shot At Walter

– PWInsider.com is reporting that Renee Young will be leaving the RAW broadcast team to focus on her hosting duties for the new WWE Backstage FS1 show. Mike Johnson noted that “she will be the lead personality on the series and will not be, as of today, handling any commentary duties on live WWE programming going forward.”
– Chris Jericho took a shot at Walter with the following message on Twitter:
I’m just gonna leave this here…..WALTER=worst wrestling name ever. #JustSayin
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 26, 2019