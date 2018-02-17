Renee Young On Why She Doesn’t Use Dean Ambrose’s Real Name On Total Divas

Renee Young and her husband, Dean Ambrose, attended a Vegas Golden Knights game this week. During the game, Young cheered on the Knights.

A fan asked Young why she calls her husband “Dean Ambrose” on the E! reality series, Total Divas, instead of his real name, Jon, since the other couples on the show refer to their significant others typically using their real names.

Young claimed it’s not her decision, and sometimes E! has recorded over the times she’s used his real name.

This video on loop is so great 😂 Jons unenthused face, and my aunt lurking in the background in her Oilers jersey 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/0QJYsiXRVn — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) February 16, 2018

I always wondered why you call Jon "Dean" on Total Divas. Brie calls "DB" Bryan and Jon calls Naomi "Trin" — Ashley (@AshleyDMcMillan) February 16, 2018