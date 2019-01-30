Renee Young Reacts To Dean Ambrose Leaving WWE

— Dean Ambrose is leaving WWE.

Wade Keller of the Pro Wrestling Torch reported late last night that Ambrose notified WWE management that he’s leaving the sports-entertainment organization when his contract expires in April.

WWE.com confirmed the news this afternoon with the following statement:

Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April.

We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE.

Shortly after the news broke, Ambrose’s wife, Renee Young, posted the following on Instagram: