Renee Young Remembers Intense Talking Smack Segment With Daniel Bryan & The Miz

Renee Young was a recent guest on the In This Corner podcast and during this interview, she reflected on the famous encounter between The Miz and Daniel Bryan from 2016. Here is what she had to say (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

“That was such a pivotal moment for the show of course. That is what set the tone for what ‘Talking Smack’ could be, also kind of opening up that space for people and being able to turn it into whatever they needed to. That really breathed a new life into The Miz’s career from that point. It did stem from obviously so much truth from The Miz – if he doesn’t feel he is being used, or if he feels that he is not being used a certain way, he is very vocal about that, and if you give him a live show it’s like, ‘Here we go. We’re going to do something, what are you going to do?’

He was like, ‘Alright, I’ll be on there.’ I wasn’t sure where that was going to go,” Young said. “I wasn’t sure how to navigate it. Him and Daniel Bryan, when they were face to face and some of the stuff that they were saying to Bryan at the time was such a sensitive subject of Bryan being unable to wrestle, and seeing that look in Bryan’s face when Miz was telling the truth about where he was currently at the time, it was like a real heartbreaking moment, and that was when I knew I had to get in because I realized that either somebody is going to cry or get a punch to the face. You’ve got to imagine at some point these two have to have something.”