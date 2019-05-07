Renee Young Wears Miss Elizabeth T-Shirt On RAW, The IIconics Mock Cincinnati

— Renee Young made an interesting fashion choice for Raw Monday night as she sported a T-shirt bearing the likeness of the late Miss Elizabeth.

Young showed off the shirt in an Instagram post before wearing it at the announce table.

The shirt is part of a retro line of WWE apparel from Homage.

— In this moment you didn’t see on Raw, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce mock the bee infestation that forced the Cincinnati Reds to delay their game against the San Francisco Giants.