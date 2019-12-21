Report About AEW’s Viewership Numbers Against NXT

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding AEW Dynamite’s viewership numbers against NXT:

“They [AEW] definitely have evidence that during the commercial breaks people go to NXT. This is why they started doing the insets more because of that very factor. That is why they do it because they did do that.”

“What they found also is that NXT don’t go to AEW. The NXT fan base for the most part is not an AEW fan base, but the AEW fans do like NXT.”

Bryan Alvarez also mentioned that Chris Jericho is the apparently the only person that hasn’t lost to AEW in head-to-head segments:

“The exception is that undefeated still is Le Champion Chris Jericho. Chris Jericho’s segment beat NXT. Chris Jericho is the only individual whose segment has never been eaten by NXT. I believe Chris Jericho is the only individual who has never lost viewers. So, he is Le Champion.”