A big international star is headed to the WWE.

Tokyo Sports is reporting that STARDOM Wrestler Io Shirai will be going to WWE. Her final show with STARDOM will be on June 17th after losing her Wonder of STARDOM Title to Momo Watanabe last week.

She was first contacted by WWE in October 2016. Instead of signing with the sports entertainment company, a heart issue was discovered in medical examining and WWE rescinded the offer last June.