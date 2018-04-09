Report: Brock Lesnar And Vince McMahon Get Into Verbal Altercation At Wrestlemania 34

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar got into a real-life, heated verbal exchange after WrestleMania 34.

The report states that Lesnar was apparently livid at Vince McMahon and blew up in his face, and Vince didn’t take too kindly to that. In addition, Lesnar may have thrown the Universal Title in Vince’s direction.



Another source claims that the source of the animosity was that Lesnar may have gone off script towards the finish of the match, but in-depth details still have yet to be revealed.