Report: Brock Lesnar’s MMA Career Over

According to a UFC spokesperson, Brock Lesnar has notified the Ultimate Fighting Championship that he is retiring as a professional MMA Fighter.

While no official announcement from Brock has been made, MMAFighting.com reports that Brock has retired for the UFC and has been removed from the USADA drug-testing pool. This means that the WWE Superstar is no longer officially on the UFC roster.

It was also noted on various MMA outlets that Lesnar’s name was removed from the UFC’s unofficial online roster.