Report: Hulk Hogan In Talks With The WWE About Potential Return

It appears that it’s just a matter of time before Hulk Hogan is back in the WWE.

Hogan was fired from WWE in the summer of 2015 after racially charged comments from a sex tape came to light. Gawker alleged that Hogan only filed a lawsuit against them to prevent the racial statements from being released.

Hogan’s WWE return has depended on the company being reasonably sure that bringing him back won’t cause a big backlash due to his racist comments.

TMZ Sports is reporting Hogan and WWE have been in contact and the talks have been “positive.” According to the report, for the Greatest Royal Rumble event, WWE was requested to bring Hogan in and appear at the event.

Obviously, Hogan didn’t make the trip. However, it did kick start both sides talking about a potential return.

It should be noted that WWE is rumored to hold another event in Saudi Arabia in November. It was noted by TMZ that WWE wants to bring him back and Hogan is ready to return. However, the sports entertainment company wants to make sure it’s done “the right way”